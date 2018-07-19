Next-gen Lexus ES 300H launched in India for Rs 59.13 lakh

The next-gen Lexus ES 300H made its global debut at Auto China 2018 and now showrooms in India have started accepting bookings for the luxury sedan.

The ES 300H gets a whole host of changes. Everything from cosmetics to mechanicals to interiors has been upgraded and changed. The outside of the car has been designed similarly to the recently-launched LS sedan. The most prominent is the grille which replaces the original horizontal slats with vertical ones. It features chrome elements which go down all the way to the bumper. Even the fog lamps get chrome inserts. The headlamps seem to be reworked slightly with new LED elements.

The interiors now feature a new 7-inch instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch centre console. The infotainment system is updated with 17 speakers and the console now also houses the climate control. You also get heated seats which are electronically adjustable while legroom in the rear has increased.

Mechanically, the ES 300H is based on the Global Architecture platform. The engine is an updated version of the 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid which makes 217 PS. Fuel efficiency comes in at 22.37 kmpl.

Safety features include 10 airbags, anti-theft system with break-in and tilt sensors, Hill start assist and vehicles stability control. The Lexus ES 300H us priced at Rs 59.13 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available for booking at dealerships across the country.