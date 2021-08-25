MARKET NEWS

English
Moto G50 5G launches with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery: Everything you need to know

The Moto G50 5G is priced at AUD 399 (Roughly Rs 21,500) for the sole 4GB/128GB variant.

Moneycontrol News
August 25, 2021 / 05:58 PM IST

Motorola has dropped the Moto G50 5G in Australia. The Moto G50 5G is an entry-level 5G smartphone that features a MediaTek chipset, a high-refresh-rate display, a triple-camera setup, and a sizeable battery.

Moto G50 5G Price 

The Moto G50 5G is priced at AUD 399 (Roughly Rs 21,500) for the sole 4GB/128GB variant. The G50 5G is available in Meteorite Green and Grey colour option. While the device is already available in Australia, there is no information about international availability.

Moto G50 5G Specifications 

The Moto G50 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a hybrid microSD card slot. The device runs on Android 11 with Motorola’s My UX on top. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 269ppi pixel density.

For optics, the Moto G50 5G gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The phone also features a 13 MP selfie camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and more. The device also packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging, although Motorola has only bundled a 10W charger in the box. The Moto G50 5G boasts a headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
Tags: #Motorola #smartphones
first published: Aug 25, 2021 05:58 pm

