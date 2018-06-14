App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 11:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microsoft plans to launch Surface Pro 6, foldable device this year: Report

Tthe names and specifications of the above-mentioned devices and software have not been confirmed by Microsoft as yet.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

If rumours are to be believed, Microsoft is planning to upgrade its surface lineup with a new affordable low-cost tablet.

The company may soon launch Surface Pro 6 as the successor to Surface Pro 5, along with a foldable device called Andromeda.

Being a portable device, Andromeda is expected to offer a "truly personal and versatile" computing experience.

According to a report by Gadgets NDTV, there are rumours that Andromeda will be launched in the second half of 2018.

Reports indicate that Microsoft's Surface Pro 6 will be heavily redesigned for a 2019 debut. The latest addition to the Surface Pro series will feature an Intel processor that will be fast and performance optimised.

The device will also feature a better GPU, with SSD storage. However, its development and shipping schedule has not been finalised yet.

In April 2018, there were reports of Microsoft working on a new edition of Windows 10. As per these reports, the company will debut this version of Windows 10 as Windows 10 Lean.

This version of Windows 10 will be 2 GB smaller in size than the 'Professional' version. It could be designed specifically for hardware with low storage or low specs.

To be sure, the names and specifications of the above-mentioned devices and software have not been confirmed by Microsoft as yet.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 11:01 pm

