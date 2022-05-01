Microsoft is testing free VPN for its Edge browser

(Image Courtesy: Reuters)

Tech giant Microsoft is testing a Virtual Private Network (VPN) service, which allows users to stay private online by using a secure and encrypted connection, for its Edge browser.

The Redmond-based company will use Cloudflare VPN services for Edge and is testing the feature under the name "Edge Secure Network".

In its support page, Microsoft said the VPN service would be free, and users would get 1GB of free data a month.

Once enabled, the service will let users stay private online by encrypting the internet traffic and also mask their location by giving them a random virtual IP address.

The catch is that the data you can use while browsing using the service is limited to 1GB, which isn't much at all.

Microsoft will also require you to sign in using your Microsoft account to use the service. It will collect minimal support data and access tokens, which the company says will only be retained "for the duration of the required service window".

The company also said that Cloudflare would collect support and diagnostic information while you browse but the data would be deleted every 25 hours.

To try it out, you will need to sign up for Microsoft's Insider Channels, which you can do so by visiting this page.

After you have signed up and downloaded the latest preview version of Edge , you can enable the VPN, by navigating to Settings and more, then selecting "Secure Network".





