MG Motors India to launch eZS electric SUV in India by Dec-end

It hasn’t been long since MG debuted in India with its SUV, Hector. While this was their first car, MG does have a range of other models lined up for the Indian market. One of these is the eZS electric SUV.

The electric SUV by MG will be the company's second car in India and is expected by December-end. While the infrastructure for electric vehicles in the country is still very nascent, MG does say that they are not ready to wait.

The company has announced a tie-up with Finland-based Fortum to install charging stations across the country. Fortum is expected to install 50 kW DC fast-charging stations across MG's showrooms in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. The eZS SUV is also expected to be launched first in these cities.

The charging stations are expected to be available to owners of EVs compatible with CCS/CHAdeMO charging standards and registered with Fortum Charge and Drive India.

In terms of the car itself, expect a 52.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack powering a 110 kW motor capable of churning out 150 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque. A regular wall charger is expected to charge the battery in under eight hours, offering a range of over 300 km. The electric SUV will be a five-seater and will go up against the Hyundai Kona EV. Price expectations lie in the Rs 25 lakh range.