LG Stylo 6 launched with stylus support, FHD+ display and triple-camera setup

LG has launched a new budget phone in the United States with a triple-camera setup, FHD+ display and stylus support. The LG Stylo 6 is far from the likes of the Galaxy Note 10 series but offers the utility of a capacitive stylus at a much more affordable price.

The LG Stylo 6 is priced at USD 179.99 (Roughly Rs 13,650) and arrives in a single 3GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. However, the company has added a microSD card slot to expand storage.

The LG Stylo 6 is powered by a MediaTek P35 SoC, which is a fairly old chipset. The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging through USB-C. The connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a headphone jack. The Stylo 6 runs on Android 10 with LG’s custom skin on top.

For optics, the LG Stylo 6 opts for a triple-camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel ultrawide snapper and 5-megapixel depth sensor. The waterdrop notch on the front of the device houses a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The handset also sports a 6.8-inch LCD panel with an FHD+ resolution.

You also get a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and a dedicated physical button to summon Google Assistant. The stylus that is paired with this phone can be tucked away in a compartment at the bottom. The Stylo 6 is now available at Boost Mobile for retail in the US.



