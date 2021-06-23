Lenovo K13 Note launched with 48 MP triple cameras, 5,000 mAh battery: All you need to know

Lenovo just dropped a new budget smartphone in Russia in the form of the K13 Note. The Lenovo K13 Note is an affordable smartphone with an entry-level chipset, a triple rear camera setup, and a sizeable battery.

Lenovo K13 Note Price

The Lenovo K13 Note’s price is set at RUB 12,490 (Roughly Rs 12,800) for the sole 4GB/128GB model, although it is currently available for RUB 9,990 (Roughly Rs 10,250). The phone is set to go on sale in Russia but there is no word on international availability.

Lenovo K13 Note Specifications

The Lenovo K13 Note is powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone packs 128GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. It also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support over a USB Type-C port.

For optics, the K13 Note gets a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit on the back. Additionally, the waterdrop notch on the front houses an 8 MP selfie camera. The Lenovo K13 Note also sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and more. The phone also boasts a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The K13 Note is offered in Aurora Grey and Pearl Sakura colours. The phone measures 9.19mm thick and weighs 200 grams.