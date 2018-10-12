App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 07:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kawasaki launches 2019 Versys 650 with minor updates for Rs 6.69 lakh

The bike receives new colour options, Metallic Grey and Metallic Flat Spark Black.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With the launch of the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT and the SWM Superdual T, Kawasaki was bound to follow with the launch of its own adventure tourer. The new Versys 650 is priced at Rs 6.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and the changes are purely cosmetic.

The bike receives new colour options, Metallic Grey and Metallic Flat Spark Black. Apart from this, the bike is still powered by its tried and tested 649cc liquid-cooled parallel twin that produces 69 Ps and 64 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed transmission.

The Versys also continues to run on the road-focused 17-inch wheels set up on long-travel suspension. The flyscreen also remains adjustable up to two inches.

Speaking about this new model, Yutaka Yamashita, MD of IKM said, "Versys 650 offers good performance, has versatility and fun-factor. For riders, it is actually a real treat to ride in any condition. It also happens to be the most affordable adventure bike in 650cc. Keeping festive season in mind, we have worked rigorously to ensure that customers get the delivery of their brand new Versys 650 on their preferred auspicious day."

The bike is priced at Rs 6.69 lakh as compared to its competition the V-Strom which retails for 7.46 lakh and the Superdual T at Rs 6.80 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 07:19 pm

tags #Auto #Kawasaki #Kawasaki Versys 650 #Technology

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.