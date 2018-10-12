Kawasaki launches 2019 Versys 650 with minor updates for Rs 6.69 lakh

With the launch of the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT and the SWM Superdual T, Kawasaki was bound to follow with the launch of its own adventure tourer. The new Versys 650 is priced at Rs 6.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and the changes are purely cosmetic.

The bike receives new colour options, Metallic Grey and Metallic Flat Spark Black. Apart from this, the bike is still powered by its tried and tested 649cc liquid-cooled parallel twin that produces 69 Ps and 64 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed transmission.

The Versys also continues to run on the road-focused 17-inch wheels set up on long-travel suspension. The flyscreen also remains adjustable up to two inches.

Speaking about this new model, Yutaka Yamashita, MD of IKM said, "Versys 650 offers good performance, has versatility and fun-factor. For riders, it is actually a real treat to ride in any condition. It also happens to be the most affordable adventure bike in 650cc. Keeping festive season in mind, we have worked rigorously to ensure that customers get the delivery of their brand new Versys 650 on their preferred auspicious day."

The bike is priced at Rs 6.69 lakh as compared to its competition the V-Strom which retails for 7.46 lakh and the Superdual T at Rs 6.80 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.