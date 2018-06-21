Jeep reveals face-lifted Renegade Trailhawk, may bring it to India

American car maker Jeep has unveiled the face-lifted Jeep Renegade Trailhawk, and given that the company is expected to bring the Renegade to India, it is likely that the Trailhawk variant might come as well.

The Trailhawk comes with a new dual-tone finish for the bonnet, 19-inch alloy wheels, and a different bumper on the front. The interiors get red accents in various places such as the AC vents and gear lever.

Jeep has also revealed some of the performance details of the Renegade in international markets. The petrol variants come with either a 1 litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 120 hp of power, or 1.3 litre turbo-petrol engines tuned to produce 150 hp and 180 hp, respectively.

The diesel variants come with either a 1.6-litre motor, which churns out 120 hp of power, or 2-litre engines tuned to produce 140 hp and 170 hp, respectively.

The Trailhawk variant comes with a 2-litre diesel engine that churns out 170 hp. The power will be delivered by a nine-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels.

There are three types of transmission available for the Renegade, depending on the trim level -- a six-speed manual, a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, and a nine-speed automatic.

Jeep has begun bookings for the Compass Trailhawk. Given the company's plans to bring two new SUVs to India, one of which is a sub-four metre model, it is likely that the Renegade and Renegade Trailhawk will make appearances in the Indian market.