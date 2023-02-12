iPhone 15, 15 Plus to feature redesigned camera bump

Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus smartphones, expected to be released later this year, will feature a new camera bump to accommodate new optics.

According to a tweet from ShrimpApplePro, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will feature a redesigned camera enclosures to fit a 48-megapixel camera module, which is there in iPhone 14 Pro model.

There is another rumor that the iPhone 15 will have redesigned borders, which would be more curved on the edges and not square as they are now.

ShrimpApplePro often leaks specifications of upcoming Apple devices or models.

The line-up is expected to have USB-C ports, thanks to EU's intervention and inherit the dynamic island feature of iPhone 14 Pro.

Moneycontrol News