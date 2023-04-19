Instagram now allows up to 5 links in bio

Meta's photo and video-sharing platform Instagram will now allow users to add up to five external links to their bios, which will improve engagement, especially for influencers.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new feature through a post on his official broadcast channel, saying it was "probably one of the most requested features we’ve had".

Influencers and brands on the platform have had to rely on third-party services like Linktree and Beacons to add external links to sites in their bios. Now with Instagram taking responsibility for handling their URLs, it will likely cut the middlemen out.

Moneycontrol News