India’s CustomerXPs, IDfy among the Top 100 Global Regtech Companies for 2020

The list recognizes the next-generation of solution providers shaping the future of the compliance, risk management and cybersecurity industries.
Indian Regtechs CustomerXPs and IDfy made it to REGTECH100--an annual list of 100 of the world’s most innovative Regtech companies.
The two companies are among the five regtechs from Asia including Singapore headquartered Centenal, Dathena and Merkle Science.
Headquartered in Bangalore, India, CustomerXPs is a software product company providing financial crime risk management and customer experience management solutions to banking institutions. The company was founded in 2006, and sells its financial crime risk management software product under the brand name Clari5.
CustomerXPs's Clari5 product provides financial institutions with real-time, cross-channel interventions for enterprise fraud management, anti-money laundering (AML) and customer experience management. It employs intelligent models based on neural networks, time series and complex analytics to provide insights. Clari5 also allows financial institutions to reuse the same in-memory data to simultaneously market their products and services in real-time.
First Published on Dec 10, 2019 08:16 pm