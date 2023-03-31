 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ikodoo Buds One and Ikodoo Buds Z launched in India

Moneycontrol News
Mar 31, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST

The wireless earbuds come with active, AI-based, noise cancellation features

(Image: Ikodoo)

Consumer electronics brand, Ikodoo, has launched its TWS earbuds in India. The products will be sold on Amazon and will be available starting March 31.

Pricing and offers

The Buds One has been priced at Rs 4,999, while the Buds Z will be sold for Rs 999. They will be available to purchase on Amazon India.

Specifications