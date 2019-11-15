App
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 10:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HTC Desire 19s with triple cameras, MediaTek P22 SoC launched

HTC Desire 19s is a midrange offering launched for TWD 5,990 (roughly Rs 14,200).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The past couple of years have been quite for HTC when it comes to smartphone launches. Earlier this year, the Taiwan-based company launched two new smartphones, the Desire 19+ and the U19e. HTC has now expanded its Desire series with the launch of the 19s in Taiwan.

HTC Desire 19s is a midrange offering launched for TWD 5,990 (roughly Rs 14,200). The smartphone features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1520 resolution. It has a 19:9 aspect ratio and a water-drop notch on the top of the display for the front camera.

A MediaTek Helio P22 SoC handles the processing under the hood with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded via a microSD card. The Desire 19s comes packed with a fairly-large 3,850 mAh battery that can be charged via a USB Type-C cable.

For photography, the Desire 19s features a triple-camera setup with a 13MP f/1.85 primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide f/2.2 lens, and a 5MP f/2.2 depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP f/2.0 sensor inside the water-drop notch.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac,  GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc. The Desire 19s has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric unlocking. The smartphone boots on Android 9 out-of-the-box.

There is no word about the Desire 19s’ availability outside Taiwan.

First Published on Nov 15, 2019 10:59 am

tags #HTC #smartphones #Technology

