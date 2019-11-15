HTC Desire 19s with triple cameras, MediaTek P22 SoC launched

The past couple of years have been quite for HTC when it comes to smartphone launches. Earlier this year, the Taiwan-based company launched two new smartphones, the Desire 19+ and the U19e. HTC has now expanded its Desire series with the launch of the 19s in Taiwan.

HTC Desire 19s is a midrange offering launched for TWD 5,990 (roughly Rs 14,200). The smartphone features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1520 resolution. It has a 19:9 aspect ratio and a water-drop notch on the top of the display for the front camera.

A MediaTek Helio P22 SoC handles the processing under the hood with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded via a microSD card. The Desire 19s comes packed with a fairly-large 3,850 mAh battery that can be charged via a USB Type-C cable.

For photography, the Desire 19s features a triple-camera setup with a 13MP f/1.85 primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide f/2.2 lens, and a 5MP f/2.2 depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP f/2.0 sensor inside the water-drop notch.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc. The Desire 19s has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric unlocking. The smartphone boots on Android 9 out-of-the-box.