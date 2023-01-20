 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google's Alphabet Layoffs 2023: CEO Sundar Pichai takes 'full responsibility for the decisions that led us here' | Read his full memo

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 04:51 PM IST

Google's Alphabet Layoffs 2023: Pichai said the layoffs will affect jobs globally, and also said he takes “full responsibility for the decisions that led us here"

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai's email to staff opened with the line "I have some difficult news to share ...."

Google parent Alphabet on January 20 announced its plans to cut about 12,000 jobs, more than 6 percent of its workforce. CEO Sundar Pichai sent an email to employees informing them about the job cuts, and said the layoffs will affect jobs globally. Pichai said he takes “full responsibility for the decisions that led us here".

Teams from across the organisation, including different function, levels and regions would be impacted by the job cuts.

"We’ve undertaken a rigorous review across product areas and functions to ensure that our people and roles are aligned with our highest priorities as a company. The roles we’re eliminating reflect the outcome of that review. They cut across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels and regions," Pichai's memo stated.

Read the full text of Pichai's email sent to Google employees on January 20:

Googlers,

I have some difficult news to share. We’ve decided to reduce our workforce by approximately 12,000 roles. We’ve already sent a separate email to employees in the US who are affected. In other countries, this process will take longer due to local laws and practices.