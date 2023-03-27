GenAI adds more relevance, it is a blessing in disguise, says Salesforce India’s Arundhati Bhattacharya

While the world tries to catch up every day with the ever-increasing scope of what Artificial Intelligence (AI) does, Arundhati Bhattacharya, former SBI chairperson CEO and current Chairperson for Salesforce India believes that Generative artificial intelligence (AI) has a blessing in disguise. This is because it can take away a lot of the grunge or repetitive work in India, and leave people actually to perform more creative work.

Generative AI (GenAI) is a type of Artificial Intelligence that can create a wide variety of data, such as images, videos, audio, text, and 3D models.

“One of the biggest problems that India has is its sheer population numbers. Our numbers can either be a blessing or a curse. Because of the sheer numbers, it's very difficult to personalise whatever you are giving to millions of people. What generative AI actually will help us do is actually curate things so that they can be made relevant to us. If you ask them the questions in the right manner is where AI can actually help," Bhattacharya told IANS during an interaction.

Also Read | AI News roundup: Levi's to use AI-generated models, ChatGPT leaks payment information and more Salesforce, the American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco launched Einstein GPT, the world's first generative AI CRM technology. According to the company, Einstein GPT creates personalised content across every Salesforce cloud with generative AI, making every employee more productive and every customer experience better.

Can ChatGPT revolutionise the travel industry and help you plan your vacation? Since the Microsoft-backed OpenAI opened ChatGPT to the public in November, seemingly every technology company has looked to roll out its own generative AI-driven tool amid the surge in interest. Also Read | Microsoft to block AI rivals from using Bing search index Salesforce, too, in a separate announcement said that it was launching a ChatGPT app for Slack that could help write messages and get conversation summaries. Salesforce Ventures, the company’s VC arm, also launched its own $250 million generative AI fund. However, Bhattacharya doesn’t fail to mention that AI does not create something that has not already been created. "AI is not creating stuff on its own. It's actually pulling together from data points that you're not able to access because the human mind can only take in so much. So AI gives you the power of knowledge that has already been created by several people," Bhattacharya told IANS. Also Read | The Real-Life Consequences of Silicon Valley’s AI Obsession "I think AI has a big future in India and worldwide because at the end of the day, repetitive jobs are something people do not like doing. People also wonder whether this will mean jobs will decrease but this will not be the case. It is only that our consumption patterns will change," she said. AI is expected to contribute $15.7 trillion to the global economy in 2030, the report, titled ‘iCET- Forces Shaping Future of Technology’ by TeamLease Digital, stated. is expected to add $967 billion to the Indian economy by 2035, and around $450-500 billion to the nation’s GDP by 2025, accounting for 10 percent of the country’s target of $5 trillion GDP, reported The Indian Express quoting a report. In India, AI-generated revenue stood at $12.3 billion in 2022, the report said, adding that the AI software segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18 percent in the country by the end of 2025.

