GenAI adds more relevance, it is a blessing in disguise, says Salesforce India’s Arundhati Bhattacharya

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

Arundhati Bhattacharya says that AI does not create something that has not already been created. "AI is not creating stuff on its own. It's actually pulling together from data points that you're not able to access, because the human mind can only take in so much.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, chairperson and CEO of Salesforce India, was the first woman to chair the State Bank of India (SBI).

While the world tries to catch up every day with the ever-increasing scope of what Artificial Intelligence (AI) does, Arundhati Bhattacharya, former SBI chairperson CEO and current Chairperson for Salesforce India believes that Generative artificial intelligence (AI) has a blessing in disguise. This is because it can take away a lot of the grunge or repetitive work in India, and leave people actually to perform more creative work.

Generative AI (GenAI) is a type of Artificial Intelligence that can create a wide variety of data, such as images, videos, audio, text, and 3D models.

“One of the biggest problems that India has is its sheer population numbers. Our numbers can either be a blessing or a curse. Because of the sheer numbers, it's very difficult to personalise whatever you are giving to millions of people. What generative AI actually will help us do is actually curate things so that they can be made relevant to us. If you ask them the questions in the right manner is where AI can actually help," Bhattacharya told IANS during an interaction.