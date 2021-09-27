MARKET NEWS

What is jelly scrolling?

Asha Menon
September 27, 2021 / 07:37 PM IST

It's not browsing through a jelly bar. Jelly scrolling is a tech glitch that causes a visual distortion and it is back in the news after four years of its debut--users encountered it first with OnePlus 5, in 2017. This time they did with the iPhone mini 6, released this month. Reviewers noticed that different parts of the screen moved at different speeds, like different ends of a jelly cube when disturbed. For example, if you swipe the screen left, the right of the screen follows with a lag and vice versa. Wonder why that is. Back in 2017, users speculated that the glitch was because the phone's screen was placed upside down. Oops!

Asha Menon
