From pilots to brokers, 10 professions where robots could replace humans

In the not so distant future, robots would replace humans in numerous professions. Read on to find out if your job is one of them. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 The threat of automation has been looming large for some time now. Robots can perform tasks faster, make fewer mistakes, and do not demand pay hikes or call in sick. They can help employers do jobs that are monotonous, repetitive, or dangerous. As of now, the involvement of robots at the workplace has been restricted to tasks that are mechanical and do not require independent decision making. The progress made in artificial intelligence (AI) could soon translate into smarter robots that could take on more complex tasks. Here are some jobs where robots could replace human beings in the near future. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 Commercial drivers | Investments made in the development of self-driving cars over the years has started bearing fruit. Automobiles running without human intervention have graduated from being caricatures in sci-fi films, to prototypes at motor shows, and are now being tested on a pilot-basis in cities around the world. It is only a matter of time before they join the mainstream. With companies such as Uber, Tesla, and Google betting big on driver less technology, millions of truck drivers, cabbies, and delivery executives may soon be replaced by their nut-and-bolt counterparts. (Image: Reuters) 3/11 Bank employees | From the omnipresent ATMs to robot-advisors in capital management, automation could very well be the future of banking. The invasion of AI in the banking sector will not only reduce costs, diminish the margin of error, and also offer improved customer experience due to its ubiquitous nature and significantly lower processing time. (Image: Reuters) 4/11 Assembly line manufacturing | One of the first jobs that felt the brunt of automation was manufacturing jobs. A study conducted by Ball State University found that production jobs came down by 88 percent between 2000 and 2010 in the US, with almost 5 million jobs taken over by robots. (Image: Reuters) 5/11 Journalists | With the advent of automation and algorithmic technology, Journalism will soon become robots' next venture. Since 2012, media giants have been deploying AI and other algorithmic progressions to convert data into narrative news texts with little to no human intervention. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 6/11 Pilots | With US military already using autonomous drones to conduct surveillance and carry out strategic attacks without human assistance, it is only a matter before automation sprawls towards commercial aviation. Some companies have already started looking for computer-assisted pilots to replace their fleet of human pilots. (Image: Reuters) 7/11 Stock traders | Unlike yesteryears, most of the stock trading today is done by our motorised counterparts. In the last two decades, investment banking company, Goldman Sach's has replaced 600 traders with 200 computer engineers at its New York headquarters. And with more investment companies embracing AI, the human equivalents in the market space will soon be reduced to a speck. (Image: Reuters) 8/11 Typist | Remember watching overzealous secretaries religiously jotting down every word on their obnoxiously loud typewriters in those retro classics? These jobs today are being taken over by robots thanks to improved voice recognition and speech-to-text capabilities. (Image: pxhere) 9/11 Bomb squad | Even the most persistent cynics would agree that robots should take over such precarious jobs. Bomb disposal humanoids are actively being used by authorities around the world to track and defuse bombs that can endanger human lives. However, these robots are not autonomous yet and require human assistance. (Image: Reuters) 10/11 Customer service and office assistants | We are already familiar with being greeted with a mechanical voice upon calling customer services. While currently the bot ultimately hands over the call to a real human, tech companies are working on advanced chatbots who can articulate and solve a myriad of issues, without human involvement. (Image: pxhere) 11/11 Healthcare workers | While AI and robots might not replace the doctors just yet. Automation has acutely crept into the healthcare sector. Various studies have outlined the increased efficiency of doctors when they were assisted by AI in comparison to working alone or with human counterparts. Doctors are now testing AI to diagnose patients, with promising results. A team of pathologists from Harvard recently used AI to diagnose breast cancer and found that their accuracy increased from 96 percent to 99.5 percent. (Image: Military Health System) First Published on Oct 4, 2018 01:25 pm