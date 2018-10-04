From pilots to brokers, 10 professions where robots could replace humans

The threat of automation has been looming large for some time now. Robots can perform tasks faster, make fewer mistakes, and do not demand pay hikes or call in sick. They can help employers do jobs that are monotonous, repetitive, or dangerous. As of now, the involvement of robots at the workplace has been restricted to tasks that are mechanical and do not require independent decision making. The progress made in artificial intelligence (AI) could soon translate into smarter robots that could take on more complex tasks. Here are some jobs where robots could replace human beings in the near future. (Image: Reuters)