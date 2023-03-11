Flipkart big saving days sale offers lowest prices yet for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in India

The Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are available at their lowest prices yet via Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale. Flipkart’s sale is already live and is set to end of March 15. During the sale, the iPhone 14 price in India will be available at an all-time low.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Price Flipkart

The iPhone 14 price in India was originally set at Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB model. However, Flipkart is offering the iPhone 14 at a discounted price of Rs 65,999. The offer also applies to the iPhone 14 Plus, which is now available for as low as Rs 73,999, down from its original Rs 89,900 price tag.

Flipkart Offers on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus

Model Original Price Flipkart Offer Price iPhone 14 (256GB) Rs 89,900 Rs 75,999 iPhone 14 (512GB) Rs 1,09,900 Rs 95,999 iPhone 14 Plus (256GB) Rs 99,900 Rs 83,999 iPhone 14 Plus (512GB) Rs 1,09,900 Rs 1,03,999

Additionally, Flipkart is also offering a discount of Rs 1,000 using ICICI Bank and American Express credit cards. This adds up to a discount of nearly Rs 15,000 on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale. It is worth noting that the discounts do not apply to the iPhone 14 Pro ( Review ) models, although the two devices are also available at a lower price on the e-commerce platform.

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Price Flipkart

Carlsen Martin