EU issues antitrust warning against Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal

The European Union (EU) has issued a formal antitrust warning to Microsoft over the $69 billion Activision Blizzard deal.

The EU sent Microsoft a "statement of objections" on why the deal could threaten competition in the video games market, US-based Politico has reported.

In response, Microsoft said that it was "listening carefully to the European Commission's concerns" and were confident that it could "address them". The Redmond-based technology giant said that it was committed to, "finding a path forward" so that it can close the deal.

This is just the latest roadblock in what has been a rocky road for Microsoft to push the deal through.

Moneycontrol News