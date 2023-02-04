 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

EU issues antitrust warning against Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal

Moneycontrol News
Feb 04, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST

The point of contention remains the lucrative Call of Duty franchise. Microsoft has said it was 'listening carefully to the European Commission's concerns' and is confident that these can be addressed

(Image Courtesy: Microsoft)

The European Union (EU) has issued a formal antitrust warning to Microsoft over the $69 billion Activision Blizzard deal.

The EU sent Microsoft a "statement of objections" on why the deal could threaten competition in the video games market, US-based Politico has reported.

In response, Microsoft said that it was "listening carefully to the European Commission's concerns" and were confident that it could "address them". The Redmond-based technology giant said that it was committed to, "finding a path forward" so that it can close the deal.

This is just the latest roadblock in what has been a rocky road for Microsoft to push the deal through.