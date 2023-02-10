Elon Musk reportedly fires top Twitter engineer because his reach dropped

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, has reportedly fired a top engineer because his engagement on the platform was tanking.

According to The Verge, Musk called a meeting with his advisors and Twitter's engineers to discuss why his engagement numbers on the platform were tanking.

Earlier in the month, Musk had made his account private after several users on Twitter claimed that private accounts generate more reach. He decided to test this theory on his own account, and wasn't happy with the results.

Moneycontrol News