CrossfireX, Knockout City join live-service graveyard

Two more live service games are going to the graveyard, as CrossfireX and Knockout City will be shut down in the coming months.

CrossfireX, an Xbox exclusive console version of the popular South Korean free-to-play shooter, will go first, shutting down servers on May 18. It was launched in February 2022 with a single-player campaign developed by Alan Wake and Max Payne studio Remedy Entertainment.

It failed to click with critics as well as fans. Smilegate, the owners of the franchise, have announced they will stop selling the game and all purchases made in the last 14 days as of February 3, 2023 will be eligible for refunds.

Also Read | Dell Alienware Aurora R15 desktop launched in India: Check specs, pricing

Moneycontrol News