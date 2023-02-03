ChatGPT hits 100 million users in January: Report

OpenAI's generative bot, ChatGPT, reached 100 million users in January, according to reports from Reuters.

What makes this interesting is that the bot was only opened to the public in November last year, but it is already on track to acquire 100 million active users in just two months.

Within the first month of availability, ChatGPT accumulated 57 million active users, and by January, it is now being visited by almost 13 million users daily.

Moneycontrol News