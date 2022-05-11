Carl Pei's Nothing partners Flipkart to sell upcoming Phone (1) in India

Carl Pei's venture Nothing has announced that it has tied up with Flipkart for the India launch of their upcoming Phone (1).

The company also revealed an exclusive partnership with O2 for the United Kingdom and with Deutsche Telekom in Germany.

There isn't much known about the smartphone yet, besides the fact that it will run Nothing OS (Based on Android) and will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon processor. Also, Phone (1) may take inspiration from older OnePlus phones, and be minimalist in design and function.

"As a customer-centric platform, we always bring new innovative products and brands that fulfil ever evolving customer aspirations,” said Ajay Veer Yadav, Senior Vice President, Flipkart, in a press release.

“We are delighted to bring Nothing’s much awaited Phone (1) to Indian consumers and we are confident that it will be another exciting milestone in the smartphone industry," Veer added.

As for the release date, Nothing plans to launch the phone between July and August. The Indian and global launch of the phone will happen on the same date.

Recently, Pei dropped a hint on Twitter about the phone release, saying "6/9 at 4:20". Take that as you will.