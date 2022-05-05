English
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Nothing Phone (1) possible launch date teased by CEO Carl Pei: What to expect?

    In a recent tweet, replying to a user asking when the Nothing Phone (1) would be arriving, Pei replied “6/9 at 4:20”.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 05, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST

    Last month Nothing announced that it would be working on a smartphone titled the Nothing Phone (1). The handset is set to arrive later this year during the summer. While specifications of the device haven’t been revealed just yet, Nothing CEO Carl Pei might have hinted towards an official launch date.

    In a recent tweet, replying to a user asking when the Nothing Phone (1) would be arriving, Pei replied “6/9 at 4:20”. The company previously confirmed that it would launch the phone this summer, which suggests that the Nothing Phone (1) launch could take place on June 9.

    The date is mentioned in the US format, which suggests that the Nothing Phone (1) will arrive in the US first, following which it will be unveiled in India. The company followed the same pattern with the Nothing Ear (1), which was first unveiled globally before making its Indian debut.

    While most details about the phone haven’t been revealed just yet, the Nothing Launcher was recently made available on the Play Store for select handsets. Nothing’s partnership with Qualcomm also confirms that the phone will use a Snapdragon chipset. The Nothing Phone (1) will go on sale through Flipkart when it launches in India.

    A tipster recently revealed most specifications of the Nothing Phone (1) through a tweet. The tweet suggests that the Nothing Phone (1) will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone could also sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

    Close

    The phone will also feature a 50 MP primary sensor paired with an 8 MP ultrawide and 2 MP macro or depth sensor. The phone will also have a 32 MP selfie camera. It could pack a 4,500 mAh battery with wired and wireless charging support. The Nothing OS launcher is based on Android 12. It is worth noting that most of these specifications are just rumours, so we’d recommend taking it with a pinch of salt.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Nothing #Nothing Phone (1) #smartphones
    first published: May 5, 2022 04:12 pm
