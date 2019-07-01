Bitdefender integrates security risk analytics to its endpoint solution

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity company, announced the addition of security risk analytics and hardening to its flagship GravityZone endpoint security solution. This latest GravityZone innovation helps organizations reduce the endpoint attack surface and proactively safeguard systems from breach by continuously discovering, prioritizing and remediating risks from endpoint software misconfigurations.

Most of today's threats target well-known endpoint application and configuration vulnerabilities. For example, the WannaCry Ransomware took advantage of risky configurations and could have been mitigated with simple configuration policy changes. Now, endpoint risk analytics lets SecOps teams improve the security posture and safeguard endpoints from attacks by weeding out one of the most common sources of infections and breaches. These teams are overwhelmed daily with reactive, repetitive tasks such as vulnerability management, incident triage and patching. Endpoint risk analytics lets SecOps teams spend this time more strategically, on risk profiling and proactive risk mitigation of endpoint assets.

Bitdefender GravityZone delivers a coordinated, adaptive endpoint defense designed for resource-strapped IT security teams that seek to maximize efficacy, automation and ease-of-use.