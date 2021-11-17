BGMI Lite app for Android smartphones could launch soon; PUBG New State developer asks fans

Battlegrounds Mobile update 1.7 was rolled out in India recently. The new update introduces a few events and in-game tweaks aimed at enhancing the gaming experience. BGMI developers Krafton, who recently launched PUBG New State in India, might also announce the BGMI Lite app soon.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India official Discord channel has asked fans why they want a BGMI Lite app. The Discord poll includes four options, one of which includes the inability to play BGMI on a low-end smartphone. Other options include players with low-end devices wanting better frame rates, transferring inventory of purchased items from PUBG Mobile Lite, and liking the maps and skins of the Lite version.

Krafton has not confirmed the BGMI Lite app launch yet. However, considering the poll is live on the Discord channel, it might be possible that the company is indeed working on the BGMI Lite app.

A Lite app would mean that players with entry-level or budget devices could play the game while compromising on a few features. Currently, BGMI system requirements include at least 2GB of RAM, Android 5.1.1 or higher. PUBG Lite, which is now banned in India, ran on devices with at least 1GB of RAM and 600MB of free storage. We can expect BGMI Lite to require something similar, provided it is launched in India.