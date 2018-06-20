Battle royale game PUBG crosses 400 million players worldwide

Online multiplayer battle royale game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) now has more than 400 million players across the globe.

Of the total, nearly 50 million players bought their copies of the game for Xbox One and PC, according to a report by MSPoweruser. All the remaining players are on Android and iOS devices, for which it is free to play.

The game draws around 87 million players per day across all devices.

The company decided to celebrate this occasion by putting the game on sale for $19.99 on Steam, as against its regular price of $29.99. In India, its price will be discounted to Rs 669.

PUBG is an online multiplayer game developed and published by PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of South Korean video game company Bluehole.

The game was first released for PCs as an Early Access beta program of Steam in March 2017. The first stable version of the game was released in December 2017.

In the same month, the game was launched by Microsoft Studios for Xbox One. It was later developed for mobile devices as well.

The game averaged 9 out of 10 in reviews by different companies. It is more popular in China than in other countries.