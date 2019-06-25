App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 09:53 AM IST

What to expect from Audi India's first long range EV?

The e-tron is an all-electric SUV which is powered by two electric motors on each end.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Audi E-Tron | The Audi E-Tron is a fully-electric compact luxury crossover SUV, which is based on Audi’s e-Tron Quattro concept. The four-wheel drive dual-motor powertrain runs of a 95 kWh Li-ion battery and can run up to 400 km on a single charge.
German automobile manufacturer Audi is gearing up for the unveiling of its first all-electric SUV in India, the e-Tron. Scheduled for a showcasing on June 25, the car is expected to be launched in India by the end of this year.

The e-Tron is an all-electric SUV which is powered by two electric motors on each end. They make a combined power of 360PS, which gives the e-Tron a 0-100 kmph time of six seconds.

It also gets a boost mode where the motors make an additional 48PS to reduce the 0-100 kmph time by 0.3 seconds. The SUV also features Audi’s signature Quattro system, which is essentially an all-wheel-drive system.

The electric motors are powered by a 95kWh, 36-module battery pack which covers the car’s floor. It has a charging capability of up to 150kW and can be charged from 0 to 80% in thirty minutes. The company also claims that the car can travel up to 88 km (55 miles) after charging for 10 minutes.

When fully charged, the SUV has a claimed range of 400 km. However, the car is equipped with brake energy regeneration function which charges up the batteries during braking or deceleration.

The e-Tron is manufactured at Audi’s CO2 factory in Brussels, Belgium and will enter India via the CBU route. It does not have any direct competition in India, but it is pitted against Tesla’s Model X abroad. It is expected to carry a price tag of Rs. 1.50 crore (Ex-showroom).

First Published on Jun 25, 2019 09:53 am

tags #Audi #Auto #e-Tron #Quattro #Technology #trends

