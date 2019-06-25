What to expect from Audi India's first long range EV?

Audi E-Tron | The Audi E-Tron is a fully-electric compact luxury crossover SUV, which is based on Audi’s e-Tron Quattro concept. The four-wheel drive dual-motor powertrain runs of a 95 kWh Li-ion battery and can run up to 400 km on a single charge.

German automobile manufacturer Audi is gearing up for the unveiling of its first all-electric SUV in India, the e-Tron. Scheduled for a showcasing on June 25, the car is expected to be launched in India by the end of this year.

The e-Tron is an all-electric SUV which is powered by two electric motors on each end. They make a combined power of 360PS, which gives the e-Tron a 0-100 kmph time of six seconds.

It also gets a boost mode where the motors make an additional 48PS to reduce the 0-100 kmph time by 0.3 seconds. The SUV also features Audi’s signature Quattro system, which is essentially an all-wheel-drive system.

The electric motors are powered by a 95kWh, 36-module battery pack which covers the car’s floor. It has a charging capability of up to 150kW and can be charged from 0 to 80% in thirty minutes. The company also claims that the car can travel up to 88 km (55 miles) after charging for 10 minutes.

When fully charged, the SUV has a claimed range of 400 km. However, the car is equipped with brake energy regeneration function which charges up the batteries during braking or deceleration.