What does Thierry Bollore’s abrupt departure mean for Jaguar Land Rover?

Parth Charan
Nov 27, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

The road ahead, for Jaguar, more than Land Rover, is a rocky one. What must it do to survive the decade? 

For Jaguar to succeed as a brand, it has to follow the road map established by Thierry Bollore and his predecessor Ralph Speth. But the central issue continues to remain – once known for its stylish, sporty sedans and its penchant for bringing performance to the luxury space, Jaguar is left without a paddle in an SUV-obsessed world

Jaguar Land Rover’s never-ending woes lie exacerbated by the swift departure of Thierry Bollore. Bollore’s resignation comes at a time when the brand is already besieged with a semiconductor chip shortage and sales and supply chain disruptions brought-on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hired in 2020, Bollore was considered the perfect candidate for the role given his three-decade long career in the automotive industry managing suppliers and then later, serving as CEO of Renault. His appointment injected the brand with a mix of renewed vigour and a hint of caution, particularly Jaguar which was still being overhauled.

Soon he ushered in the “Reimagine” project – which, among other things dictated a radical reimagining of Jaguar as an all-electric carmaker. One that intended to start from scratch instead of electrifying its existing hits like its flagship XJ sedan, which was guillotined under Bollore’s stewardship.

Jaguar’s electrification journey had already begun before Bollore’s appointment, with the likes of the i-Pace – a car that was globally well-received and considered a fitting legacy carmaker rebuttal to the likes of Tesla.

The BMW-developed i-Pace was indicative of Jaguar’s approach but also of its deepening identity crisis. With short overhangs, it had the attributes of a sports car married to an SUV – Jaguar’s attempt at pandering to both types of customer, and ultimately, achieving neither. Its ride height could be calibrated to make it more sports-car like or SUV-like. The result was an immensely capable mongrel of a car – one which was praised for its engineering, prompting Jaguar to launch other petrol-powered SUVs and crossovers, despite i-Pace not being a sales hit.