Volkswagen Polo now available with turbo-petrol engine on mid-spec Comfortline trim

Volkswagen Polo Comfortline gets a turbo-petrol engine but misses out on other premium features

Volkswagen has quietly introduced the Polo Comfortline variant with a TSI engine. Previously available with only the MPI engine, the new variant starts at Rs 7.41 lakh.

The Volkswagen Comfortline trim now also gets the same engine that is available in the Highline trim. That means the 3-cylinder turbo-petrol churns out 110 PS of power and 175 Nm of peak torque. The transmission, however, remains the standard 6-speed manual. The top-spec Highline trim on the other hand gets a 6-speed automatic option as well.

The rest of the features remain the same as the MPI Comfortline trim. You get ambient lighting, remote central locking, speed sensing auto locks, three-point seat belts, rear parking sensors, dual-front airbags and R15 ‘Razor’ alloy wheels.

The Volkswagen Polos Highline trim starts at Rs 8.49 lakh making the TSI Comfortline trim a little over Rs 1 lakh cheaper. However, the Comfortline also misses out on a few features from the Highline trim. For example, the touchscreen infotainment system doesn’t show up on the Comfortline and continues with the 2-DIN system with Bluetooth connectivity. The leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever have also been given a miss. The Highline trim also gets cruise control, rain-sensing wipers and 16-inch alloys.

The Volkswagen Polo on its own goes up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz and the Hyundai i20.