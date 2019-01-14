Three things you should know about Volvo S60

Swedish manufacturer Volvo knows how to pamper its audience, and it does so gladly. After teasing India for almost a year with the luxurious and powerful S60, Volvo finally confirmed its launch in India by the end of this year. So, while we have another year-long wait to see this car on the roads, here are a few things you should know about Volvo S60.

Internationally, the entire Volvo S60 line-up is powered by the same 2-litre turbocharged inline-four engine albeit in different states of tune. The T5 will be the baseline, making 250 PS of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The T6, adds a supercharger to bump up the power to 316 PS and 400 Nm of torque.

Two more engine options come in the form of the T6 Twin Engine and the T8 Twin Engine. Both are Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) where the engines are paired with a 65 kW motor and a 10.4 kWh battery pack to churn out 340 PS and 400 PS of max power respectively.

While all of the powertrains are mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox, the T5 is an FWD (Front Wheel Drive) only car. The T6 and T8 on the other hand, come with AWD configuration. However, the T8 isn’t a conventional AWD (All Wheel Drive), as it uses the engine to power the front wheels, and the electric motor to drive the rear ones.

Upon launch, the Volvo S60 will immediately be pitted against rivals like the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Jaguar XE, the Audi A4 and the latest of BMW’s 3 Series.