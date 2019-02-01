App
HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 01:30 PM IST

Three things you should know about Pulsar 180

A look at Bajaj's makeover of Pulsar 180

Bajaj’s flagship Pulsar series has been going strong for decades now. Among the sizeable list of motorcycles under the Pulsar moniker is the Pulsar 180, which has garnered a loyal fanbase over the years. This year Bajaj has given the Pulsar 180 a makeover, and here is what has been updated.

1.       New body

Bajaj has shared the semi-faired exterior of the Pulsar 220F with the Pulsar 180, giving it an all-new look. With an added price of just Rs. 1500 over the standard, the Pulsar 180 now gets the half fairing, vertical twin projector headlights. It is also decked in the latest neon graphics along with the rest of the line-up.

2.       Better braking

With the aesthetic changes, Bajaj has improved the braking on the streetfighter. The Pulsar 180 gets a 260mm disc at the front and a 230mm unit at the back. Considering the April 1 deadline, it would be safe to assume that the bike will be equipped with at least a single-channel ABS unit.

3.       Improved engine

Though the Pulsar 180 carries forward its 178CC single-cylinder engine, it could be more refined in compliance to the BSVI norms. This engine makes 17PS of peak power and 14.2Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Few dealers in Mumbai have already started accepting bookings with a token of Rs. 1000. The bike is expected to hit the Indian streets in the coming weeks.
