This is what Benelli has planned for 2020

Benelli launched a plethora of motorcycles across different segments in the previous year. These included the TRK 502 twins, the Leoncino 500 and the Imperiale 400, among others. Here is what the Italian motorcycle manufacturer has in store for 2020.

The company could introduce the Leoncino 800 in India, which was unveiled at the 2019 EICMA. It gets a 754 cc parallel-twin motor which makes 81.6 PS of maximum power and 67 Nm of peak torque. It could get a price range of Rs 7 to Rs 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Benelli should also introduce the TRK 251, which would share its engine with the Leoncino 250. This would give it a 249 cc single-cylinder engine with an off-roading mechanical setup. It should get a price tag of Rs 2.8 lakh (ex-showroom) and could be launched by mid-2020.

Along with a few new launches, the company is also expected to update its current lineup to suit the BSVI emission norms. However, it will be discontinuing the TNT600i whose engine could not be upgraded to BSVI emission standards. Benelli is expected to update the Imperiale 400 to BSVI emission norms first, as it is one of the best-selling models in the Italian bikemakers lineup.