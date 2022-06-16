English
    Tesla hikes US prices across car models

    The electric carmaker increased its Model Y long-range price to $65,990 from $62,990, its website showed on Thursday, after delaying the deliveries of some long-range models in the United States by up to a month.

    June 16, 2022
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Tesla Inc raised prices for all its car models in the United States, its latest price hike amid ongoing global supply-chain issues.

    The price hike comes as costs of raw materials have surged, including aluminium that is used in cars.

    Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has warned about the risk of a recession in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Musk said he had a ”super bad feeling” about the economy after cutting about 10% of jobs at Tesla .

     
    first published: Jun 16, 2022
