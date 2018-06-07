Tata Motors proposes to raise up to $500 million through ECB

All proceeds will be fully used towards refinancing a part of the principal amount of the Borrower's Notes
Tata Motors, India’s largest vehicle manufacturer, on Thursday said that it proposes to raise funds of about USD 250-500 million through external commercial borrowing (ECB).
All proceeds will be used towards refinancing a part of the principal amount of the borrower's notes as permitted under the ECB directions.
Meanwhile, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported a rise of 6.1 percent in May sales to 48281 units driven by the introduction of new models including the Range Rover Velar, the Jaguar E-PACE and the new Land Rover Discovery.
While Land Rover retail sales rose 6 percent to 33,774 units during May while Jaguar sales increased by 6.6 percent to 14,507 units.During the January-May period, JLR sales increased 1.6 percent to 188,443 units, a statement from Tata Motors said.