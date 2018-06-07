Tata Motors proposes to raise up to $500 million through ECB

Tata H5X | The Indian auto manufacturer showcased the H5X SUV concept at the Motor Show. Tata had earlier unveiled the car at the Auto Expo 2018. It will be the first Tata product to carry the new ‘Impact Design 2.0’ design language.

Tata Motors, India’s largest vehicle manufacturer, on Thursday said that it proposes to raise funds of about USD 250-500 million through external commercial borrowing (ECB).

All proceeds will be used towards refinancing a part of the principal amount of the borrower's notes as permitted under the ECB directions.

Meanwhile, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported a rise of 6.1 percent in May sales to 48281 units driven by the introduction of new models including the Range Rover Velar, the Jaguar E-PACE and the new Land Rover Discovery.

While Land Rover retail sales rose 6 percent to 33,774 units during May while Jaguar sales increased by 6.6 percent to 14,507 units.

During the January-May period, JLR sales increased 1.6 percent to 188,443 units, a statement from Tata Motors said.