Suzuki V-Strom 160 patent images leaked - entry-level ADV in development?

Suzuki seems to be developing a new entry-level ADV bike and from the looks of the patent images that leaked, it very closely resembles the V-Strom.

The new bike that is being developed by Suzuki and its Chinese partner, Haojue will be a 160cc entry-level bike and if the patent images are anything to go by, it looks like an ADV based on the V-Strom 1050.

Design inspiration, like we said, seems to be inspired by the V-Strom 1050, which again has been inspired by the Suzuki DR Big. Proper ADV styling comes from the front beak and vertically stacked headlamp design like its bigger siblings. It features a large windscreen and large tank with high mounted handlebars and handguards.

At the rear, an integrated luggage rack can be seen along with slots for panniers. Disc brakes at both ends but ABS may be just a single-channel unit.

As for engine details, it could be powered by the Haojue DR160S’ 162cc single-cylinder. This produces 15 PS and 14 Nm.

The V-Strom 160, if it makes it to production will probably be limited to the Chinese and other Asian markets. However, a baby V-Strom for India may not happen, at least not for some time. A 250cc ADV, however, could be an option, but whether or not Suzuki decides to develop one is another story altogether.