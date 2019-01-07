Suzuki Motorcycle India appoints Devashish Handa as VP

Suzuki Motorcycle India announced the appointment Devashish Handa as its new vice president for sales, marketing and after-sales.

Handa will be responsible for driving Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) growth in sales, the company said in a statement.

"We welcome Handa to the Suzuki Motorcycle India. He joins us at a stage when Suzuki is in the midst of its most exciting phase in India. With his rich experience and proven skills in growing business we are confident that Handa will contribute to Suzukis future growth trajectory," said Satoshi Uchida, managing director, SMIPL.

He has over 25 years of experience in the automobile industry in sales and marketing and setting-up nascent businesses and growing them by developing a strong network of channel partners, in the commercial vehicle and consumer durable sectors, the company said.

The company reported a 33.82 percent jump in domestic sales in December (2018) at 43,874 units. It had sold 32,786 units in December 2017.

In the April-December period of the current fiscal, the company logged a 30 percent growth at 5,45,683 units as compared to 4,20,736 units sold in the same period of FY18.