    Skoda Auto posts over five-fold jump in sales to 4,503 units in February

    The sales in February 2022 were driven primarily by Kushaq SUV, Skoda Auto India said in a statement.

    PTI
    March 01, 2022 / 01:27 PM IST

    Skoda Auto India on Tuesday reported an over five-fold surge in sales to 4,503 units last month, riding on the success of its mid-sized SUV Kushaq.

    The company had sold 853 units in the same month last year.

    The sales in February 2022 were driven primarily by Kushaq SUV, Skoda Auto India said in a statement.

    "I am delighted with the positive momentum we are witnessing in 2022. Most importantly, this is not about merely selling more cars, it’s about having more happy customers and fans of Skoda Auto in India,” Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said.

    This is the perfect platform for the company’s newest family members — Slavia 1.0 TSI and Slavia 1.5 TSI sedans — to arrive and drive Skoda to even greater heights in the coming months, he added.

    Skoda introduced the all-new Skoda Slavia 1.0 TSI sedan on February 28, and Slavia 1.5 TSI is set for debut on March 3, 2022.
