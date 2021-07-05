MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Simple Energy names its flagship e-scooter as Simple One

Previously code named Mark2, Simple One, will be the debut offering from the company.

PTI
July 05, 2021 / 02:35 PM IST
Simple Energy scooters

Simple Energy scooters

Bangalore-based EV startup Simple Energy has named its flagship e-scooter as Simple One, which is scheduled to be launched on August 15 this year, according to a release.

Previously code named Mark2, Simple One, will be the debut offering from the company.

"We are elated to announce the name of the first electric vehicle by Simple Energy. Although it was known as Mark2, the name Simple One will give the right essence from the brand and product perspective," Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO of Simple Energy said.

The team is now gearing up for the launch. The name Simple One is also the first name trademarked by the company, the release stated.

The e-scooter Simple One, which has a claimed range of 240 km, will likely be priced around Rs 1.10 lakh to Rs 1.20 lakh, the company said.

Close
Simple Energy will be launching its first electric vehicle on August 15 in Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad followed by other cities in the months to come, said the release.
PTI
Tags: #Auto #Business #Simple Energy #Simple One #Technology
first published: Jul 5, 2021 02:35 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Here's why Wakefit transitioned from mattress brand to home solutions provider

Setting Sail | Here's why Wakefit transitioned from mattress brand to home solutions provider

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.