English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event :Watch the retail industry embrace the digital paradigm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

    Expects higher production of semi-conductors in second half of this year: Renault

    French carmaker Renault is seeing some improvement regarding the availability of semi-conductors and expects the level of production of semi-conductors to be significantly higher in the second half of this year compared to the first half, said Renault brand chief operating officer Fabrice Cambolive.

    Reuters
    July 12, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST
    (Source: Reuters)

    (Source: Reuters)

    French carmaker Renault is seeing some improvement regarding the availability of semi-conductors and expects the level of production of semi-conductors to be significantly higher in the second half of this year compared to the first half, said Renault brand chief operating officer Fabrice Cambolive.

    (More details awaited)
    Reuters
    Tags: #carmaker #French carmaker #Renault #Semi-conductors
    first published: Jul 12, 2022 12:40 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.