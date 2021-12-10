MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Special webinar on Benefits of investing in US market at 4 pm on 10th December, 2021
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Passenger vehicles sales dip 19% in November as chip shortage woes continue: SIAM

The passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches last month stood at 2,15,626 units, down 19 per cent from 2,64,898 units in November 2020.

PTI
December 10, 2021 / 02:49 PM IST

Passenger vehicle wholesales in the country declined by 19 pc in November as the semiconductor shortage continued to impact vehicle production and subsequent deliveries to dealer partners, auto industry body SIAM said on Friday.

The passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches last month stood at 2,15,626 units, down 19 per cent from 2,64,898 units in November 2020.

Similarly, total two-wheeler sales declined sharply by 34 per cent to 10,50,616 units last month from 16,00,379 units in the year-ago period.

Total three-wheeler dispatches stood at 22,471 units, down 7 per cent from 24,071 units in November 2020.

Total automobile sales across categories drooped to 12,88,759 units last month compared to 18,89,348 units in the year-ago period.

Close

"Industry continues to face headwinds due to global semi-conductor shortage. In the festive season, industry was hoping to make up for the lost ground, but the sales in the month of November 2021, were the lowest in seven years for passenger vehicles, the lowest in 11 years for two-wheelers and the lowest in 19 years for three-wheelers," Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Director General Rajesh Menon said in a statement.

Amidst the rising threat of Omicron, the new Covid variant, industry is pro-actively ensuring employee safety and monitoring any supply chain hiccups, he added.
PTI
Tags: #Auto #Business #Passenger vehicle #SIAM #Technology
first published: Dec 10, 2021 02:49 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.