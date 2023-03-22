 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
M&M looking to raise $1.3 billion for new EV Company: Report

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

Besides hiving off stake in its EV business, the Mahindra Group is also “engaged” with large global private equity (PE), ESG-focused funds, and sovereign funds for long-term investment in its EV business.

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is in “advanced talks with global investors” to sell its electric vehicle (EV) unit and raise $1-1.3 billion, Mint reported citing sources. Mahindra will raise funds through multiple rounds of sale of stake in its new EV arm, the sources added.

Money raised from these activities will be used for M&M’s new EV Company with British International Investment (BII) over the next three to five years, the report added. The company estimates Rs 10,000 crore investment in the EV business over the next two to three years.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

One source noted that the Mahindra Group is also “engaged” with large global private equity (PE), ESG-focused funds, and sovereign funds for long-term investment in its EV business.