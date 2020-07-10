Maserati MC20 sports car engine details revealed, launch scheduled for September 9

Maserati has been working on a bespoke engine that will be powering their upcoming MC20 sports car. The company has now revealed details of the V6 and announced a launch date.

Scheduled for September 9, the MC20 will be using a 3-litre V8 engine called Nettuno. This a reference to Neptune, Roman deity of the sea, who wields a trident, much like the one on the Maserati logo.

The engine developed by Maserati produces the same output as the 2005 MC12 supercar, 630 PS of maximum power and 730 Nm of torque. The engine, the company claims, has taken a lot of features mainly found on Formula 1 cars.

Features like dry sump, a ‘pre-chamber’ between the combustion chamber and the sparkplug secondary lateral sparkplug have been taken straight from Formula 1 territory. This has resulted in better engine efficiency, performance and consumption numbers.

The MC20 is going to be the first car to be powered by the all-new Nettuno engine, but the company has hinted that more models will eventually use the same engine.