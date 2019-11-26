Maruti's Alto crosses 38 lakh sales milestone

Popular entry-level car model Alto has crossed a cumulative sales milestone of 38 lakh units, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said on November 26.

Launched in 2000, Alto crossed the 10 lakh and 20 lakh sales mark in 2008 and 2012 respectively. In 2016, the model crossed 30 lakh sales. It has been India's best-selling car for 15 consecutive years, MSI added.

"Alto has been the preferred choice for entry car buyers due to several factors like its compact design, easy manoeuvrability, high fuel efficiency, updated safety features etc while maintaining the affordability," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

This year the company introduced BS-VI compliant version of the Alto. It has a fuel efficiency of 22.05 km/litre, and comes with added safety features such as airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic brake-force distribution system (EBD), reverse parking sensor, speed alert system and seat belt reminder for both driver and co-driver to comply with new safety and emission regulations.