App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 12:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti's Alto crosses 38 lakh sales milestone

Launched in 2000, Alto crossed the 10 lakh and 20 lakh sales mark in 2008 and 2012 respectively. In 2016, the model crossed 30 lakh sales.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Maruti Suzuki Alto (Reuters)
Maruti Suzuki Alto (Reuters)
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Popular entry-level car model Alto has crossed a cumulative sales milestone of 38 lakh units, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said on November 26.

Launched in 2000, Alto crossed the 10 lakh and 20 lakh sales mark in 2008 and 2012 respectively. In 2016, the model crossed 30 lakh sales. It has been India's best-selling car for 15 consecutive years, MSI added.

"Alto has been the preferred choice for entry car buyers due to several factors like its compact design, easy manoeuvrability, high fuel efficiency, updated safety features etc while maintaining the affordability," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

Close

This year the company introduced BS-VI compliant version of the Alto. It has a fuel efficiency of 22.05 km/litre, and comes with added safety features such as airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic brake-force distribution system (EBD), reverse parking sensor, speed alert system and seat belt reminder for both driver and co-driver to comply with new safety and emission regulations.

related news

The model is currently priced in a range of Rs 2.89-4.09 lakh across variants with CNG fuel option.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 26, 2019 12:10 pm

tags #Alto #Auto #Business #Companies #India #Maruti Suzuki #sales #Technology

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.