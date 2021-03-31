English
Lexus unveils LF-Z EV Concept car; gives clues on future EV design

The LF-Z EV isn’t the company’s first electric vehicle, that honour belongs to the UX 300e. The LF-Z however, is a completely different car.

Moneycontrol News
March 31, 2021 / 07:02 PM IST

Japanese luxury carmaker Lexus has unveiled its concept electric car, the LF-Z EV Concept, giving hints on the future of their electric cars.

The LF-Z EV isn’t the company’s first electric vehicle, that honour belongs to the UX 300e. The LF-Z, however, is a completely different car.

The LF-Z is built to demonstrate the design language which will be used for Lexus’ upcoming electrics, a company release suggested. It sits on a dedicated EV platform and despite being essentially an SUV, the silhouette resembles more of a coupe sportscar. The front grille has been done away with for obvious reasons but the spindle motif in the front does reference the grille on current cars.

Powering the LF-Z is a rear-mounted motor that churns out 543 PS of power and 700 Nm of torque. It gets the company’s Direct4 all-wheel-drive system that can send power to either of the axles or both at the same time depending on the need.

What Lexus is also doing is implementing a drive-by-wire system that essentially replaces the mechanical link to the front wheels with electronics. This of course will be a first in series-production cars and Lexus says it reduces vibration and improves precision.

The LF-Z EV is a concept and while this car itself won’t make it to production, a lot of the design elements will. Unfortunately, the rad looking fin on the back of the car may also go away.
TAGS: #Auto #Lexus #Lexus LF-Z EV #Technology
first published: Mar 31, 2021 07:01 pm

