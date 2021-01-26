Hyundai to bring N performance brand to India by mid-2021

Hyundai is finally bringing its set of performance-oriented N-Line brand to India sometime in the next few months.

Similar to Ford’s RS and Volkswagen’s GTI, the N performance cars signify Hyundai’s take on their normal street cars pumped up for more fun and better performance.

To kick off Hyundai’s N journey in India, the Korean carmaker is likely to bring in the i20 N Line first sometime in mid-2021. The N brand as already done very well in international markets and Hyundai wants to replicate the same success here as well.

The i20 N Line will, like its international counterparts, get a 120 PS, 1-litre turbo-petrol engine along with better suspension and sportier exhaust. It will also get the exteriors to match its sporty nature including.

The N Line, however, isn't the top of Hyundai's cars. Full-blown N cars get much more powerful engines, stiffer suspension, better brakes, basically everything that would make a car worthy of competing in rallies.

For example, the i20 N comes with a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol capable of 204 PS and 270 Nm. This, too, Hyundai may bring to India, but at a much later date and probably under the 2,500 unit limit for completely built units.

But while the i20 N Line shouldn't command too much of a premium over the standard i20, expect the i20 N to be priced somewhere near the Rs 25-30 lakh mark. Goes without saying, the i20 N will be mainly targetted at the enthusiasts.