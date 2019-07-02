Is Mitsubishi planning to revive the Lancer Evo?

Japanese automobile manufacturer Mitsubishi had ended its iconic Lancer Evolution series, when it stopped the manufacturing of the last generation Lancer Evolution X in 2015.

However, there are chances of the iconic Evo series being revived, majorly due to a partnership of Mitsubishi and Renault Nissan says a report from Autocar UK.

The tie-up was formed in 2016, which gave Mitsubishi access to new platforms and powertrains. The alliance also led to the development of a CMF-CD F4 modular design platform. This could form the base of the upcoming Evo, which could be revived as a high-performance saloon or a hatchback.

Though nothing has been confirmed yet, it can be assumed that the new Evo will borrow its engine from the next-generation Renault Megane RS. It is powered by a 2-litre, inline-four cylinder, turbocharged motor which makes 304PS of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque. The last Evo which was produced was powered by a 2-litre, inline-four cylinder, turbocharged motor which made 294PS of maximum power and 366Nm of peak torque.

Mitsubishi could also equip the new Evo with an improved version of the company’s iconic S-AWC all-wheel-drive system. It could also be offered with a DCT gearbox, at least as an option. Apart from that, there has been no official announcement from the company’s side.