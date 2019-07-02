App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Is Mitsubishi planning to revive the Lancer Evo?

Though nothing has been confirmed yet, it can be assumed that the new Evo will borrow its engine from the next-generation Renault Megane RS.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Japanese automobile manufacturer Mitsubishi had ended its iconic Lancer Evolution series, when it stopped the manufacturing of the last generation Lancer Evolution X in 2015.

However, there are chances of the iconic Evo series being revived, majorly due to a partnership of Mitsubishi and Renault Nissan says a report from Autocar UK.

The tie-up was formed in 2016, which gave Mitsubishi access to new platforms and powertrains. The alliance also led to the development of a CMF-CD F4 modular design platform. This could form the base of the upcoming Evo, which could be revived as a high-performance saloon or a hatchback.

Close

Though nothing has been confirmed yet, it can be assumed that the new Evo will borrow its engine from the next-generation Renault Megane RS. It is powered by a 2-litre, inline-four cylinder, turbocharged motor which makes 304PS of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque. The last Evo which was produced was powered by a 2-litre, inline-four cylinder, turbocharged motor which made 294PS of maximum power and 366Nm of peak torque.

related news

Mitsubishi could also equip the new Evo with an improved version of the company’s iconic S-AWC all-wheel-drive system. It could also be offered with a DCT gearbox, at least as an option. Apart from that, there has been no official announcement from the company’s side.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 2, 2019 03:49 pm

tags #Auto #Lancer #Mitsubishi #Technology #trends

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.