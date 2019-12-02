App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How is Ford preparing the 2020 Mustang for the Indian market?

Ford is expected to offer the Mustang with a 5-litre, naturally aspirated V8 engine.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ford had launched the Mustang facelift in the international market in 2017 where it was met with critical acclaim. Now, recent reports suggest that the American car manufacturer could launch the Mustang in the Indian market by mid-2020. Here’s how Ford has updated the Mustang facelift.

The American muscle car gets a redesigned bonnet, grille and bumper. It also gets a complete LED light setup, including the headlamps, DRLs, turn indicators, taillights and fog lamps. It also gets a brand-new 12-inch LCD instrument cluster, a new infotainment system, and redesigned seats. Ford will also offer the Mustang with adaptive cruise control as standard.

Ford is expected to offer the Mustang with a 5-litre, naturally aspirated V8 engine. The American-spec Mustang makes 466PS of maximum power and 569Nm of peak torque. The India-spec is expected to make around 450PS. Ford is also expected to offer the car with a 10-speed automatic gearbox as the only option.

The Mustang will be available in three extra paint shades, including blue, orange and red. It will also get a redesigned set of 19-inch alloy wheels, available in three finishes. Currently, the Mustang has a price tag of Rs 74.62 lakh (ex-showroom), which is expected to increase with the introduction of the facelifted model.

First Published on Dec 2, 2019 12:04 pm

tags #Auto #Ford #Mustang #Technology #trends

