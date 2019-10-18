App
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 05:20 PM IST

How has Yamaha updated the MT-125?

The new MT-125 is heavily based on the bigger MT-15, as is evident by its new fascia.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Soon after revealing the updated MT-03, Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Yamaha has updated the smallest offering in its MT lineup, the MT-125. The motorcycle gets the company’s Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) which is currently equipped in the Indian MT-15 and R15 V3.

While the VVA technology hasn’t increased the power output of the motorcycle, the engine is expected to get more refined, as well as offer a better power band across its rev-range. The motorcycle carries forward its 6-speed manual gearbox, but now gets a slipper and assist clutch as well.

The new MT-125 is heavily based on the bigger MT-15, as is evident by its new fascia. It gets an LED headlight flanked by two LED DRLs, along with an LED tail-lamp. It misses out on LED turn indicators, though it gets a leaner and more sculpted look. It also gets a fully digital instrument cluster, which is borrowed from the MT-15.

Yamaha has equipped the motorcycle with a set of 41mm upside-down (USD) forks in the front and a cast aluminium swingarm. The company has also increased the rear tire’s profile to 140/70 R-17. Braking is done via a 292mm front disc, as well as a 230mm rear disc. It has a kerb weight of 140 kilos, with a fuel capacity of 10 litres.

The company has not announced the MT-125’s price in the international markets, though it is expected to go on sale by December. Yamaha has also not made any official announcements about the bike’s arrival in India.

First Published on Oct 18, 2019 05:20 pm

tags #Auto #MT-125 #Technology #trends #Yamaha

