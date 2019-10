How has Yamaha updated the MT-125?

Soon after revealing the updated MT-03, Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Yamaha has updated the smallest offering in its MT lineup, the MT-125. The motorcycle gets the company’s Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) which is currently equipped in the Indian MT-15 and R15 V3.

While the VVA technology hasn’t increased the power output of the motorcycle, the engine is expected to get more refined, as well as offer a better power band across its rev-range. The motorcycle carries forward its 6-speed manual gearbox, but now gets a slipper and assist clutch as well.

The new MT-125 is heavily based on the bigger MT-15, as is evident by its new fascia. It gets an LED headlight flanked by two LED DRLs, along with an LED tail-lamp. It misses out on LED turn indicators, though it gets a leaner and more sculpted look. It also gets a fully digital instrument cluster, which is borrowed from the MT-15.

Yamaha has equipped the motorcycle with a set of 41mm upside-down (USD) forks in the front and a cast aluminium swingarm. The company has also increased the rear tire’s profile to 140/70 R-17. Braking is done via a 292mm front disc, as well as a 230mm rear disc. It has a kerb weight of 140 kilos, with a fuel capacity of 10 litres.

The company has not announced the MT-125's price in the international markets, though it is expected to go on sale by December. Yamaha has also not made any official announcements about the bike's arrival in India.

